Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they hold the first position in the classification of the Nintendo eShopwith the Violet version slightly ahead of Scarlatto and the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third place, which continues undaunted to grind impressive numbers.

Pokémon Violet Pokemon Scarlet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars Just Dance 2023 Edition Inside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury FIFA 23 Legacy Edition lego marvel super heroes 2 Nintendo Switch Sports

Obviously these results are not surprising, considering the ten million copies sold by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which make the two editions of the Game Freak title the best launch ever for Nintendo, despite the well-known technical problems.

Among many Nintendo first parties, it is surprising to find Inside, the jewel of Playdead, in the ranking, which not only manages to reach the sixth position of the “standard” top 10, but also occupies the first position when considering the titles available only in digital format .

Inside Among Us Disney Dreamlight Valley Cult of the Lamb Stardew Valley The Last Campfire The Oregon Trail Contra Anniversary Collection Limbo Castlevania Anniversary Collection

In this case the list changes a lot, with Among Us in second place and Disney Dreamlight Valley in third, followed by the surprising Cult of the Lamb and the now classic Stardew Valley.