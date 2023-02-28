As you already know, Pokemon Scarlet and purple They are versions that did not finish convincing the fans of the franchise technically, since there were graphical and performance errors when they were released last year. The complaints have led its developers to promise a patch that will help a lot to improve some aspects.

That day has arrived as patch 1.2.0 has finally been released. thus fixing some frame drops, other errors that ruined the progression of the title, as well as texture details at low resolution. Beyond that, there are still issues of stability failure, and the occasional slowdown of elements that are seen in the distance.

Here some details offered by the own Nintendo:

With this update, we’ve added new features, new functionality for Pokémon Boxes, and fixes for bugs that affected game progress, among other updates. We will continue to take your feedback very seriously and take steps to improve your gaming experience. newly added features The Nintendo eShop page for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for the Pokémon Scarlet game or Pokémon Violet game can now be accessed through the main menu. For more details on The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, visit The Pokémon Company. Trainers can now enjoy Online Competitions and Friendly Competitions in the Battle Stadium, and registrations are now open for an official Online Competition: Paldea Prologue. Players can now connect their games to Pokémon GO. Additional functionality has been added for Pokémon Boxes: From a Pokémon’s overview, players can now change nicknames, marks, held items, and titles related to the Pokémon’s mark or ribbon, as well as reorder moves, make Pokémon remember or forget moves, and use TM. Tera Raid Battles A bug could prevent an opposing Tera Pokémon’s HP gauge from visually reflecting damage dealt by certain moves (such as Play Rough) or damage dealt at the same time certain status conditions are applied, causing the HP gauge to of the Pokémon Tera fluctuates in an unusual way. This has been fixed. battles Type matchups against Pokémon that have fainted will no longer appear when selecting a move or target during double battles. Fixed a bug where a Zoroark that had been Terrastallized and was disguised as another Pokémon via its Illusion Ability could have been identified as a Zoroark using the Verify Target option. We fixed a bug where new information might not have been added to your Pokédex after receiving a shiny Pokémon or a Pokémon caught by a Trainer playing in a different language via Surprise Trade if you already had that species registered in his Pokedex.

Remember that these patches are already available in both versions.

Editor’s note: It was about time for a major update to the game, so new users who just bought their copy should get to the title without any complications.