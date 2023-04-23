The Japanese magazine Famitsu carried out a survey on Pokémon Scarlet and Violetfrom which some emerge preferences of the public regarding the version of the game, the chosen starters and various other details regarding the title for Nintendo Switch.

It is a small sample, but which statistically has a certain relevance, at least as regards the Japanese public. They were more than 500 players of different genders and ages, to guarantee a certain variety of judgments and demographic breadth.

As for the version of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, these are the results that emerged:

249 bought Pokémon Violet

170 bought Pokémon Scarlet

141 bought both versions

So this demonstrates a clear cut preference for Pokémon Violetwhich already emerged quite clearly also in the community evaluations through various channels.

As for the preferred starter, these are the results:

260 chose Quickly

167 chose Fuecoc

132 chose Quaxly

As for the amount of hours invested in the game, the majority of respondents (174) responded that they spent 101 to 200 hours in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a truly impressive amount of time. It is therefore not surprising that the majority of respondents have collected over 400 creatures in the Pokédex.

The game has recently obtained the 1.3.0 patch, while the new Pokémon of the upcoming teracristal raids have been revealed.