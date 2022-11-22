The long-awaited RPG video games of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They came out on November 18, 2022 and that fast, players figured out how to get shinys more effectively and even how to duplicate them. Find out how to get them below.

To put into practice the methods that we will discuss below, it is not necessary that you have advanced a lot in video games, but a pokémon with a better level will always help you to obtain better things and in easier ways.

It seems that looking for the shinys —which appear 1 in 4096— will be a little easier in the latest installment of the saga of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, for which two methods were discovered that have already spread in the community. Although, it has already been reported that they will not always work and probably have specifications that will change depending on the user.

How to farm the shinys in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You must find a massive outbreak. Defeat 60 Pokémon. Use the Let’s Go command by pressing R

Source: Game Freak

It should be noted that you should use a high level pokemon. After you have defeated 60, your chances of finding a shiny will be doubled – that is, it will be 1 in 2048 -.

In case it doesn’t appear as soon as we expect, have a picnic, then leave the space for a moment and come back, repeat the whole process and you will see how it appears.

Source: Game Freak

How to duplicate shinys?

Once you have your shiny, you must return to the city until the name appears on the screen. Proceed to save the game and exit. Then restart it and return to the area.

It is certain that the shiny you just caught will be there again—this is what some players have reported as failing, however, we still recommend trying it.

Although, for the shiny you captured to appear, it must be near an open city – which does not require loading screens -.

These guides are shared by Arekkz Gaming and Austin John Plays.

How much is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Each one costs 1299 MXN.

They are role-playing video games developed by Game Freak, published by Nintendo in collaboration with The Pokémon Company, as exclusives for Nintendo Switch.

They were released on November 18, 2022, but they have been quite criticized for their poor performance.

