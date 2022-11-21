As you know, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they have arrived on the market but have some technical problems, especially related to various graphical bugs. Now, a player has found an alternative way to “fix” these problems. Use a very (very) small screen.

Let’s talk about the TikTok user youroldpaljosh which – as you can see just below – has shared a video on its profile in which it shows a series of steps.

In short, it connects Switch to one 2.2 inch screen, using sockets that allow you to switch from HDMI to a composite audio/video output. You can see the final result below and the user claims that this way the glitches are not there. Obviously we cannot confirm, but for what little we see, the result seems more than valid.

In the comments TikTok users joked that this procedure does nothing but bring back Pokémon to a screen more congenial to him, like the old Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Of course, playing on such a small screen is not easy, because the graphics are no longer 2D with few pixels.

It is a interesting experiment either way and could trigger nostalgia for longtime fans. The creator of the video himself stated that, although it was all born as a joke, once he tried the game in this format he seriously appreciated the final result.

What do you think? Finally, we leave you with our review.