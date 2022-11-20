There is one mod for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which allows for eliminate Ed Sheeran and his excerpts from the game. More: the package replaces the English singer with the late Koji Wada.

You will remember how the video showing the technical conditions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has gone viral, exposing the problems and the many glitches of an episode which from this point of view is causing a lot of discussion.

It is therefore funny to think that Remove Sheeran is the first ever mod made for Scarlet and Violet. Not something that can improve performance or fix some bugs, no: the modder’s first thought was to eliminate Ed Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter created the song Celestial for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it has as much excited his fans as it has irritated his equally numerous detractors, evidently.

In any case, using mods on Nintendo Switch is not the easiest operation in the world and in general we advise against doing so: at this point it is better to have a little patience and mute the game at the right time.

