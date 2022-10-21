Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aim to revolutionize the Game Freak saga and among the innovations they will introduce there is a less visible one of the open world: the battles against the coaches will not start automatically when you end up under their gaze.

As we have indicated in our article dedicated to the tried of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it is one a feature present since the first generation: if you pass in front of the gaze of a coach, the fight is mandatory; even the characters in the game say so. Over the generations, mechanics have evolved, along with the introduction of running shoes for example and the fact that coaches can rotate on themselves: if we ran, even if the opponent was facing another direction, we attracted the attention of him.

Simply put, it is one central mechanics regarding exploration of the game world and in every generation there were trainers that were impossible to overcome (use of glitches aside). Now, the only battles needed to finish the game may be those decided by the plot, but in the world of Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet, there will be no mandatory “side” battles.

As we wrote in our rehearsal, “It is no longer enough to cross the gaze of the coaches to start a fight, but we must be the ones to approach them to start the fight. A reversal of roles that after 25 years has left us a bit bewildered, we weren’t used to exploring the map without being harassed by bullies – it was cool. “