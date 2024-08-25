A physical version of the game has been on sale for a few months now. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which had within it the two DLCs that came out last year, the first being The Teal Mask and the second The Indigo Diskwhich in some way expanded the story and also the number of the PokedexHowever, there was a very noticeable problem, and that is that not all the content came inside the cartridge, only a part and the rest had to be downloaded when the update was given in December. 2023.

However, there is good news for those who have not purchased these versions yet, as it was recently reported that new printings of the cartridge no longer require players to download the additional content, something that also happened with the cartridge of Mario Kart 8 Deluxewhich already includes all the tracks from the Expansion Pass. That means that trainers will now seek out these versions to collect and use the regular ones to continue playing.

Here is the description:

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the ninth generation of the main Pokémon video game series, released for the Nintendo Switch console on November 18, 2022. Developed by Game Freak, these games introduce a new region called Paldea, inspired by the Iberian Peninsula. These games represent a significant departure from the traditional Pokémon formula, featuring an open world and the freedom to explore and complete the game in any order. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also introduce new creatures, innovative battle mechanics, and the ability to engage in cooperative adventures with other players.

Please note that these versions are already available on websites or retail sites. However, you will need to look closely at the box to see if there is a legend stating whether a download is required.

Via: Gonintendo