All 24 previous starter Pokémon are set to arrive in Scarlet and Violet in the second part of its Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion.

A new trailer confirming which starters will return on The Indigo Disk was shown yesterday during the Pokémon World Championships 2023.

“Past first partner Pokémon are appearing in spades,” the trailer states, suggesting starters can be encountered and caught in the wild.

The latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC includes a lot of old favourites.

In the trailer, we see all of the starters plus Terastallized versions of Venusaur, Primarina and Blaziken. This will mark the first time all starters from previous generations can be caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, rather than obtained through a Tera Raid or breeding and trading, albeit with the caveat of having to buy the DLC. The starters will presumably be compatible with Pokémon Home once the DLC releases, meaning anyone who has caught them in previous games can hopefully transfer them to Scarlet and Violet.

Mythical Pokémon Shaymin also looks to have been confirmed for the DLC, as the official Pokémon account on Twitter shared pictures of the returning starters in Scarlet and Violet with Shaymin happily sat alongside them.

The first part of the expansion, The Teal Mask, will release on 13th September. Unfortunately we don’t have a release date for The Indigo Mask yet, but we’re expecting it (and our favorite starters) to drop before the end of the year. We have a guide to everything we know about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC if you’re looking to keep on top of all the updates.