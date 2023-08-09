













Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: DLC finally has a release date









With the announcement of the DLC of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet We saw a very special revelation which includes the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo to the Paldea games, which were released in November 2023.

These two Pokémon will be received through Mystery Gift and also Raid Battles respectively (For Mew you must enter the GETYOURMEW password) before August 18.

Source: The Pokemon Company

On the other hand, although we have a date for the first DLC, we still do not have information that tells us anything about the second part of Scarlet and Violet’s downloadable content.

Fans will be happy to be able to leave the Paldea area to visit a new area that expands on the story in some way.

We also recommend: Detective Pikachu shows a new trailer for his return with new mechanics and pokémon

More Pokémon announcements in more than one parameter:

In it Pokemon Presents August 2023 also gave a couple of news that will surely make anyone happy. You see, the Nintendo Switch Online offers – as of this writing – the old PKMN TCG video game from the Game Boy era and also another favorite PKMN Stadium 2.

It is worth noting that, in order to enjoy the first one, you only have to pay for the most basic service of Nintendo Switch Onlinewhile, for the second one, you must have access to the N64 libraries.

These are a couple of options that are already available and that will allow players to know what Pokémon was like more than 25 years ago. What do you think about this new? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)