Today a new installment of Pokémon Presents has been held, in which the announcements have not stopped arriving, taking as an example the classic games that come to the Nintendo Switch Online service. What was most anticipated, however, were DLC reveals for Scarlet and Violet, and that’s exactly what people have been shown.

Here is a new trailer of what will arrive in the first part, The Teal Mask:

Regarding the launch of this content, it is finally confirmed that users will have access to it on September 13. The second part arrives in winter, probably until February 2024.

Via: Pokemon