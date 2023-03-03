In the week of February 25 to March 3 there are many interesting news that we have not covered on video, including the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

A week of great DLC. Those from February 25 to March 3, 20203 were seven days marked by the announcement of highly anticipated expansions. But if we talked about the new downloadable content of Elden Ring in a video on YouTube as well as with an insight into the possible scenarios of Shadow of the Erdtree, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC we will discuss extensively only in a special paper that will arrive shortly. So let’s try to fix it with the new episode of our column, designed to provide the loyal audience of viewers with a smattering of the most relevant news that we haven’t been able to deal with here on the channel. So make yourself comfortable because we will start from Paldea, but we will soon arrive in worlds much closer to us.

The Treasure of Area Zero



Summary diagram of the release of the two parts of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion, The Treasure of Area Zero The Treasure of Area Zero is the title of the expansion pass for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A full-bodied package of contents which, as already happened in the eighth generation, will be divided into two parts. The first, dedicated to new legendary Pokémon, will be entitled The Turquoise Maskand will arrive in the fall. The second, probably focused on the competitive, will be called The Indigo Disc and will see us visit the Blueberry Institute in a sort of Erasmus of the Pokémon world. Here too we will have a new legendary to capture, but the presence of statistics on a blackboard and the insistence of the images on a new stage of struggle make us think that it could be something really focused on clashes and, why not, maybe even on creation of pokémon for PvP. The release period of this second part is set for a generic winter 2023, so it is not excluded that it could slip until the first months of 2024. The pass it costs 35 euros and it is separate between the two versions: if you want it on both Scarlatto and Violetto, you will therefore have to buy it twice. Among the new contents we point out the return of old Pokémon never seen before in Paldea and a handful of new themed outfits. See also Halo Infinite: Player banned from the Forge for putting marijuana on a map

Activision + Microsoft: Important developments In the week that saw Xbox head Phil Spencer talk freely about exclusives and the possible consequences of a failed acquisition, there are two concrete news we want to update you on. The first concerns the date of the hearing at the European Commission, postponed by two weeks: it will now be held on 25 April. However, this would not be a wake-up call for the success of the deal. According to anonymous sources verified by the Reuters news agency, in fact, the agreements that Microsoft has already entered into with other companies, above all the one with Nintendo for Call of Duty, would be sufficient to allay fears about the potentially anti-competitive elements of this 69 billion operation of dollars. The second piece of news concerns the hearing with the FTC. The US supervisory body has determined that Sony will have to provide the secret data requested by Microsoft in the Activision lawsuit. As we have seen in recent weeks, in fact, following the lawsuit brought by the FTC against Microsoft, the latter has sued Sony as an important element to provide crucial elements, able to paint a more precise picture of the current market. This has led to the request for a considerable amount of information and data relating to Sony's exclusive relationships with third parties. PlayStation has repeatedly asked for this motion to be postponed, but the latest decision by the judge in charge of the trial effectively rejects Sony's requests, ordering the company to produce the requested documents. However, the court accepted two of the six requests from the Japanese company. In the present case, Sony's requests to reduce the amount of officials involved in the testimony and to cancel requests for certain types of information or Sony's position as a whole were denied, but the judge allowed a reduction in the amount of data. Based on what has emerged, Sony will only have to provide those relating to commercial agreements with third parties from 2019 to now, and not all documents starting from 2012. However, this is a considerable amount of information that could reveal many interesting backgrounds. See also RESIDENT EVIL 4 remake shows itself in a new gameplay video It is said, however, that this information also reaches the public: it seems that the limitation in the dissemination of data has already been requested. Of course, we'll keep you posted, as between now and August, when the FTC hearing takes place, many, many things could still happen.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon



The graphic style of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is very particular This week we talked a lot about Final Fantasy 16, so much so that you can find a full-bodied test and many specials on the site. We have dedicated less space to a very particular spin-off, but more promising than expected. Let’s talk about Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. A work that, from what we have seen so far, appears imaginative and refined, and demonstrates how talent at PlatinumGames does not reside only in the creation of elaborate combat systems and explosive scenes. The game is a long way from the team’s latest productions, and the care put into the art direction and its level design impressed us. Don’t worry, however, because it does not abandon the action element at all, made even more particular by the separate control mechanics of the two protagonists. If we have intrigued you, go read the test of our Aligi Comandini.

A €2,000 PC for Final Fantasy 16?



The Eikon Garuda in one of the Final Fantasy 16 cutscenes Final Fantasy 16, we said. In addition to the test and an interview with the team, which you can always find in the description, some in-depth news on the future of the series has also come out these days. And one of the most curious is destined to rekindle the old war between PCists and the consular posts. See also Lego suspends release of Overwatch 2 set amid ongoing Activision Blizzard controversy Apparently, in fact, Final Fantasy 16 would require a € 2000 PC to offer an experience equal to that of PS5. The news is interesting because it doesn’t come from a Sony fan or some Sunday analyst, but from none other than Naoki Yoshida. That’s right, the very man in charge of the project. Yoshi-P has never hidden the difficulty inherent in optimization and, in a passage from a long interview with the 4Gamer portal, he made a direct comparison between console and PC.



The clash between Cid and Benedikta in Final Fantasy 16 In his opinion, in short, it would take a PC worth over 2000 euros to be able to get an experience comparable to what Final Fantasy will offer on PS5. Furthermore, the PC version will probably arrive later than the 6 months of exclusive time on PS5, precisely because it will require a significant amount of time in optimization. Who knows, maybe it will take so long that in the meantime the price of the components will have dropped enough to allow us to play Final Fantasy 16 even with a mid-range computer, and without the need for too much optimization. Easy jokes aside, it is interesting to note that the producer also explained some terms of the agreement with Sony. Apparently by accepting the exclusive on PS5 Square Enix was able to count on a very extensive technical support which facilitated the work and accelerated development times. This is also why we will be able to play Final Fantasy 16 on Sony consoles as early as June 22 of this year.