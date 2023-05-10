The Pokemon Company announces a new special teracristal raid for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violetwhich will allow you to challenge and capture Chesnaught with the Emblem of Ultimate Strength of Rock Therapy.

The event will start on May 19th and will last until May 21st: More details are available below.

A new Pokémon is coming to challenge players in new Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Coming soon, it will be possible to face Chesnaught for the first time with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Therapy Rock), which will make its debut in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. Fans will remember Chesnaught as the Thorny Armor Pokémon, which made its debut in pokemon x And pokemon y along with Chespin and Quilladin. Event details are available below: Pokémon featured: Chesnaught with the Emblem of Absolute Strength (Theratype Rock) Where can it be caught: Black Crystal Teracristal Raid Battles Plan: From Friday, May 19, 2023, 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, May 21, 2023, 23:59 UTC. to know more: https://community.pokemon.com/en-us/discussion/3840/pokemon-scarlet-and-violet-face-a-mighty-chesnaught/ Note: To encounter Pokémon featured in Teracristal Raid events, you must have downloaded the latest Poké Portal News. Poké Portal news will download automatically if the Nintendo Switch™ console is connected to the Internet.

After completing certain post-game events, Tera Raid Black Crystals can be found. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in Teracristal Raid Battles by teaming up with other Trainers in multiplayer. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required to participate in Teracristal Raid Battles with other Trainers online. Additionally, Ripple Waters and Ironleaf are available in Teracristal Raid Battles for a limited time. Be sure to battle these Pokémon while they’re available before Sunday, May 14, 2023, 23:59 UTC! Follow: https://twitter.com/PokemonNewsUK Trading Card Game Live The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live will be officially released worldwide on June 8, 2023, on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices! Be sure to play the beta available between now and June 6, 2023, 17:00 UTC, to receive special customization accessories, including a coin, protective card sleeves and deck box. Follow: https://twitter.com/PokemonTCGUK

Source: The Pokemon Company