The Pokémon Company announces that a new one is now available Teracristal Raid For Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. The protagonists of this event will be none other than Dialga And Palkiafourth generation legendaries, who will appear with Dragon Theratype.

Dialga will be available to Pokémon Scarlet players While Palkia for those of Pokémon Violet. It will be possible to participate in this event until Thursday December 21st, and we will only be able to capture legendaries once. However, by participating in the Raid again we will obtain many useful objects.

CHRISTMAS IS ALREADY HERE! CATCH EXCLUSIVE LEGENDARY POKÉMON IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON VIOLET! Challenge Legendary Pokémon in Teracristal Raid Battles! Dialga appears in Pokémon Scarlet's 5-star Teracristal Raid Battles and Palkia appears in Pokémon Violet's 5-star Teracristal Raid Battles. Both the Dialga and Palkia that appear during this event have as Dragon Theratype. The special Dialga and Palkia from this event can only be caught once per save. You can still participate in Teracristal Raid Battles against these Pokémon to earn additional rewards if you have already caught them. Event program: From Friday, December 8, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 23:59 UTC. Note: To participate in Teracristal Raid Battle events, download the latest Poképortal news by selecting Poképortal from the X menu, then Secret Gift, then Check Poképortal news. You don't need a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to get the latest PokéPortal news.

5-Star Teracristal Raid Battles will be available after completing the main story of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. However, players who have not completed the main story can still participate in these Teracristal Raid Battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer.

You can participate in Teracristal Raid Battles against Pokémon that do not appear in the version of the game you are playing by joining a Teracristal Raid Battle hosted by a Trainer with the opposite version of the game.

A paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (sold separately) is required to participate in Teracristal Raid Battles with other Trainers online. Conditions apply. To know more: nintendo.com/switch-online

Teracristal Raid events will only take place in the Paldea region.

The Dialga and Palkia that appear during this event may be present in future events or become obtainable through other methods. Discover raids, secret bounties, mass appearances and more here!

Source: The Pokémon Company