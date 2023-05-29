The Pokémon Company International has announced the next one expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG).that is to say Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidianalso revealing the release date of the new cards: will be available from August 11, 2023 at authorized resellers worldwide.

The upcoming expansion will introduce i Pokémon-ex Teracristal with another type in the Pokémon TCG, with some of these featuring a different type of Energy. For example, Trainers will encounter Dark-type Charizard-ex instead of its usual Fire-type, as well as Lightning-type Tyranitar-ex instead of its usual Fighting or Dark-type.

As reported by The Pokémon Company, the difference is mainly in the attack: in this phase, in fact, Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type use the same Energy as their usual type, but have a different Weakness that corresponds to their modified type .

This should add some variation to the gameplay, although the cards still follow the same rules as normal Pokémon-ex: when they are Knocked Out, the Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type lets them take two Prize cards instead of one.

Between new cards of the expansion we note:

15 Pokémon-ex and six Pokémon-ex Teracristal

12 rare Pokémon illustration cards

6 rare cards special illustration of Pokémon and Helper cards

12 ultra-rare full-art specially imprinted cards of Pokémon-ex and Helper cards

3 specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards

Cards from the Scarlet & Violet—Burning Obsidian expansion will be available in new booster packs, Star Player Trainer Sets, and special collections at authorized retailers worldwide.

Digital Scarlet & Violet—Burning Obsidian will still be available to preview on the Pokémon TCG Live app, which is already available for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. Trainers who try out the new expansion in digital version will receive special prizes, redeemable upon access: a new deck starring Darkness-type Charizard-ex and it will be possible to unlock an additional premium deck of Toedscruel-ex by redeeming the crystals earned participating in daily adventures.