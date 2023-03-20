the Teracristal events Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The next will have as protagonist Blisseywhich will appear more often in five-star raids.

The event will be available starting from 01.00 on Friday 24 March and will end on Monday 27 March at 00:59 Italian time.

Unlike Decidueye’s Teracristal raid, in this case you can capture as many specimens of the Pokémon you want and the teratype will be random. The peculiarity of this event is that by defeating Blissey you will receive a much higher amount of experience points, Candies and Teralites of various kinds.

While waiting to discover new details on this event, we remind you that to participate in the Teracristal Raids of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet it is necessary to connect your console to the Internet and download the latest News from the Poképortale, from the pause menu. In addition, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play together with other players.

A few days ago Game Freak revealed that it will publish the next patch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the end of April and that it will solve a bug related to the Teracristal raids of Acquecrespe and Fogliaferrea, or the paradox versions of Suicune and Virizion.