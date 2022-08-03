This afternoon The Pokémon Company unveiled a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For the occasion, numerous details have been revealed on the pair of ninth generation games arriving in stores exclusively for the next Nintendo Switch November 18 and we are curious to know what you readers think about it.

One of the novelties presented today by Game Freak, concerns the possibility of exploring the vast areas of the Paldea region easily by exploiting the peculiarities of Koraidon and Miraidon. The two legendary Pokémon on the cover, in fact, if necessary, can turn into a sort of multifunction motorcycle and take on different shapes to whiz at full speed across plains and deserts, cross bodies of water, glide and climb slopes. A mechanic to speed up movement similar to that of the Poképass of Pokémon Arceus legends, with the difference that in Scarlet and Violet apparently only one Pokémon will be enough for any need. It is to be understood if players will be able to take advantage of the motorized forms of Miraidon and Koraidon immediately or if these will be available only in the most advanced stages of the adventure.

Interesting details about the plot and progression of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have also been revealed. Our adventures will begin in the Arancia or Uva Academy, depending on the version, located in the largest city of Paldea, Mesapoli. Our academic life will undergo a turning point when Principal Clavel will offer students a special extracurricular activity, namely that of hunting for treasures throughout Paldea. From here the real adventure will begin, which will unfold in three different and independent stories, which we can follow in the order we prefer, one at a time or all together. One of the plots concerns the traditional conquest of gyms medals and again players will be completely free to take on the challenges in the order they prefer.

Another particularly interesting element revealed today concerns the phenomenon Teracristal, which promises to heavily influence Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s approach to combat. After the Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves and Dynamax transformations, the new Game Freak gimmick allows our monsters to become bright and shiny like crystals. Apart from aesthetics, the teracrystallization enhances attacks and modifies the Pokémon’s Type according to their “teratype”, which can also vary between specimens of the same species. Consequently, it may be necessary to catch the same Pokémon several times before finding the perfect combination for the teracrystallization. Teracristal Raids were also presented, an activity similar in many respects to Dynamax raids, in which 4 players will join forces to face and capture a crystallized Pokémon, which are more likely to have a rare “teratype”.

In the material presented today we also made the acquaintance of some of the secondary characters that we will meet during the adventure, they have been revealed new Pokémon and regional forms of Paldeaand other details of Pokèmon Scarlet and Violet that you find summarized in this news.

What idea did you get from the latest news presented by The Pokémon Company? Did the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer impress you positively or are there elements that make you turn up your nose? Let us know below in the comments.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.