The latest main iteration of the Pokémon saga has not convinced everyone, but it is still one of the best-selling chapters ever. If you are curious to get your hands on this new adventure that offers a real open map for the first time, then you should take advantage of the promotion of Amazon For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In both cases the price is €34.99. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The current price it’s the lowest ever for the platform. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon and is the Italian version on card.
What Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Offer
These two chapters, as already mentioned, propose for the first time a real large open world that lets you explore however you want, with various storylines to follow and many Pokémon to catch in various regions. The legendary Pokémon on the cover also becomes our means of movement, so you can run, climb, swim and glide as you like.
We find all the classic Pokémon elementswith turn-based combat, lots of creatures to capture, Gyms to tackle, and more.
