As is known in the video game industry, it is customary that a couple of weeks before the arrival of big releases, leaks are carried out due to the copies that are sold shortly before. This happened recently with sonic frontiers Y god of war ragnarok, and as was logical, it was also going to happen with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Leaked screenshots began appearing on social media a few hours ago, showing some pocket monsters, gym battles, and other details. To that you can add important points of the gameplay, such as the possibility of choosing between different paths to progress.

It is worth noting that the main source at this time seems to come from a Spanish-speaking country, since many of the leaked screenshots have dialogue in Spanish. Also, a social media account has been collecting screenshots and posting them before deleting them, while encouraging their followers to save and repost.

This is not the first time this has happened to Pokemongiven that years ago practically all the pokedex of the generation of Sword & Shield, this one week before your departure. Also not to stray so far, there is the leak of legends Arceuswhere important battles were shown, as well as crucial moments of the plot.

Remember that these new versions are released next November 18th.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: This is not a surprise in the world of video games, so it is something that we are already used to. I totally recommend not looking at social networks so much, or simply muting the words related to what we don’t want to know about.