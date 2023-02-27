The Pokémpn Company has announced several news related to the Pokémon world on the occasion of Pokémon Day, or the annual day designed for fans that celebrates the release of the first video games, on February 27, 1996. The most awaited novelty by fans was certainly the launch of the first paid DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Treasure of Area Zero. The additional content will allow players to further explore the world of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet with two new adventures. Part I: The Turquoise Mask is arriving in Fall 2023, with Part II: The Indigo Disc slated for a later date. Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company, said: “We are very grateful that millions of Trainers around the world have decided to explore the vast region of Paldea. In The Treasure of Area Zero, they will go on a trip to Nordivia, where they will meet new Pokémon and interesting characters. My wish is that this new adventure will make Trainers feel the same excitement and happiness as when they met their first Pokémon.”

Players can use existing save data from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet and continue their adventure in The Treasure of Area Zero. The story of this downloadable content will be set outside the confines of the Paldea region, where the adventures of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet take place. In Part I: The Turquoise Mask, players will visit Nordivia on a school trip, where they will have the opportunity to join an outdoor study project organized jointly between their academy and another institution. In Part II: The Indigo Disc, an exchange student takes them to the Blueberry Institute, a sister school to their academy. It will therefore be a story made up of two distinct parts, but connected by a single story. Between the first and second parts, it will be possible to meet more than 230 Pokémon discovered in other regions that did not appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The total includes Pokémon that players will be able to transfer to their copy of the game through Pokémon Home or that they will be able to receive through trade.

There will also be new Legendary Pokémon: Ogerpon will appear in Part I: The Turquoise Mask, while Terapagos will appear in Part II: The Indigo Disc. In Part I: The Turquoise Mask, three Pokémon named Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti will also appear. The villagers venerate these three Pokémon as heroes for protecting Nordivia in the past, even erecting stone statues of them as a gesture of gratitude. By purchasing The Treasure of Area Zero by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, you will receive a code to obtain a special gift: a Hisui Zoroark with three special characteristics. This Zoroark of Hisui’s knows Cockaigne (which he can’t normally learn in the game), Terascopio, Livor and Conspiracy. Additionally, he has the Charisma Emblem and is of the Dark theratype. The code will be valid until Thursday, February 29, 2024. A Teracristal Raid event will be held in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet from Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 12, 2023. Two newly discovered Paradox Pokémon will be encountered: Ripple Water will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Iron Leaf will appear in Pokémon Violet.