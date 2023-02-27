The Pokemon Company announced “The Treasure of Area Zero”, additional content coming soon for Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. During Pokemon Presents the software house has revealed the first details on the DLC which will be divided into two parts: “The turquoise mask”, whose release is scheduled for the autumn, and “The indigo disc”, which will be available during the winter.

Thanks to this content we will be able to visit new game areas such as Nordivia and theBlueberry Institute, which are located outside the borders of the Paldea region. There will also be two unreleased legendaries, Ogerpon And Terapagosand we will see the return of some of the most beloved little monsters of previous generations such as Ninetales And Zebstrika. At the moment, however, there is no information on the possible differences that we will find depending on the version of the game at our disposal.

Those who will buyThe Treasure of Area Zero” they will get as a bonus a set of new uniforms for your avatar, while if we will make the purchase by October 31st we will also get a special Zoroark from Hisui of Dark Therapy that cannot be obtained in any other way.

But that’s not the only new feature for ninth generation games. Starting today it will be possible to face gods Special Teracristal raids in which two previously unseen Paradox Pokémon will appear. Playing at Pokémon Scarlet we will be able to meet Crispy watersa paradoxical Water/Dragon-type version of Suicune, while playing a Pokémon Violet we will be able to meet IronleafParadoxical Grass/Psychic-type version of Virizion.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the portion of Pokemon Presents dedicated to the DLC. Good vision!

Source: The Pokemon Company