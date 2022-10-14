The Pokémon Company shared a new video on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet which, as promised in the previous one, reveals the identity of the pokémon partner of the streamer gym leader. As predicted last time, it is a new creature of this generation, or the electric pokémon Belliboltsaid the Pokémon Amperana. We can admire it in action in the second video that we include below.

We remind you that Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon will be available starting next November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Here is Bellibolt

Kissara and Bellibolt in action

Source: The Pokémon Company