Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: An interesting next step for pocket monsters | EarthGamer

We are just under a month away from the launch of Pokemon scarlet and violet on Nintendo Switch. The pair of new experiences in the franchise that will take us to explore the new territory of Paldea, full of new creatures and a new story.

We had a chance to play the Scarlet version of this couple of titles for about an hour. For this reason, here we share some of our impressions after testing its gameplay and exploring a bit of this new region.

Pokémon Scarlet feels familiar but also brings news

Our gaming session immediately had us jumping into the action. Before this, it was explained to us that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They are open world games. What they want is for the player to be the one to decide which way to go. And this was very apparent as soon as we started.

There will be three paths to take, one will take us to face great creatures to become legends. Another will make us fight the equivalent of the Rocket team of this installment. While the last one would be the experience that we all know, of beating the gym leaders to become all masters.

Of course we tried a bit of each of these paths, but the first thing was the classics. So we headed to one of the Pokémon Scarlet gyms, where we had our first taste of battles. Which are somewhat different.

We should also mention that this time the gym did not consist of fighting our way through. We had to complete a curious challenge, which involved finding 10 Sunfloras hidden around the town. According to our guide in the session, each gym will have its own task to perform before facing the gym leader.

Combat adds a new way to strengthen your little monsters

The menu for selecting attacks and items looks very much the same, and the combat remains pretty much the same as in previous installments. Although we feel that pokemon scarlet feels more like Legends: Arceus in some aspects.

However here we find a new mechanic called ‘terastalize’. With this we can make our Pokémon become stronger and get a crystalline appearance. Activating this mode also makes some attacks ‘glow’ in the menu, meaning they will be much more powerful than usual.

That in turn adds a bit of strategy to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Since you don’t know if your enemy will use this ability before or after you. Because you can only use it once before you have to recharge it at a pokémon center.

Changing your team order and using items during battles is also faster. Even out of combat, just touch a couple of buttons to change the order of your creatures or heal them. Which will make you spend less time in the menus, looking for what you need.

Once we finish the battle and earn our medal, we once again embark on the adventure. One thing we liked is that a partner of our character came over to give us a reminder of our goals. Which could be very useful for the forgetful.

Getting around in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is easier with their legendaries

Those who have followed the progress of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They know that this time the legendary have one more function. Koraidon and Miraidon can be used to traverse the huge map. Since we played the version of Scarlet, Koraidon was our partner this time.

With the push of a button you will already be riding that legendary creature. It really makes it easier all the way. Since it is capable of swimming, climbing, flying and running at high speeds. Also, in our game time we were able to use it everywhere, even inside towns.

While it sounds like you never want to get off your legendary in Pokémon Scarlet and Violetthere is a but. Since Koraidon was too big, sometimes it didn’t let us see some pokémon or ran over them. If you’re one of those people who wants to catch everyone to fill up your Pokédex, this could be a bit of a brake. Still, we enjoyed our moments with Koraidon.

It should be noted that the option to fast travel throughout this vast world was also added. We just had to open our map, find a spot with the fast travel symbol, and voila. With the push of a few buttons you can instantly go to many places. Although of course many will surely prefer exploration to capture every last being in this region.

Filling your pokédex will be more fun and easier

The gameplay in the open world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is very similar to that of Legends: Arceus. The creatures are loose out there and react to you, either running away or looking for a fight because you are in their territory. You can also hide from them and catch them by surprise.

In addition, the pokédex has a section dedicated to each Pokémon with various details on how to capture them. It marks certain areas where it is common for them to appear, along with the weather conditions in which they usually come out. This way you won’t have to remember everything.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have enemy bases that you can attack

Another of the novelties that we tested was assaulting a base of the Star team, the criminals of this installment. Apparently there will be several of these and its mechanics are quite curious. You must choose three of your Pokémon to finish off hordes of enemy creatures.

There is a time limit and a number of enemies that you must eliminate to win. The base we attacked was relatively large and you had to go looking for opponents. Here the Pokémon you chose will fight on their own. Your only duty is to watch out for them and use special machines to heal them if they get hurt.

At the end of the base we were about to face a boss. Unfortunately it was just at that moment that our demo time ended. That’s why we didn’t get a chance to find out what happens once you liberate an enemy base.

We also had the opportunity to test the multiplayer

After our solo session, we participated in a raid with two other people. In this one we faced a large Pokémon, which required all our effort to defeat it. As well as quite a lot of cooperation.

The basics of combat are the same here. However it adds the ability to ‘throw cheers’. With these we could increase the attack or defense of our allies, as well as heal them. This can add one more component of strategy.

Players could agree to establish roles and eliminate the big enemy more easily. One could be the one who attacks incessantly, another the one who provokes the enemy because he has a great defense and the last one can be the doctor.

Here each player attacks at their own pace, it is not a fight where you have to wait for certain turns. Little by little we saw how our efforts diminished the enormous life bar of our enemy. Until we finally managed to defeat him.

Although these battles will be among the most difficult to Pokémon Scarlet and Violetthe challenge will be worth it. Since when completing it we receive an extensive collection of objects that work to create new movements or improve our little warriors.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could be loaded with content

The little we play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet left us with a good impression and impatient for more. The time we had was not enough to explore the Paldea area of ​​the demo, and that was only a small part. Still we find that there is much to do.

Whether it’s taking care of your Pokémon, having a picnic with them, or following the three different paths, there’s plenty to choose from. We’ll see next November 18 what other surprises the Paldea region holds for us in scarlet and violet.

