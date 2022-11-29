A few days ago the launch of the expected Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Despite a good critical reception, many found her performance a must. However, one fan already managed to get the game to run at 60fps.

A Twitter user known as theboy181 shared a preview of a mod he’s creating for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This will allow the title to run at 60fps, which he showed off in a video. The result is quite clean and makes the world of Paldea look much better.

The user shared snippets of his mod both in the open world and in battle. In both cases his great effort is noticeable, but the one in the open world shows the true potential. This is why many responses to his videos insist that he release it so the public can use it.

However, a discussion on the state of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With some comments blaming the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch for its performance. While others say that it was the fault of Game Freak, who “should have given it more development time.” Do you think it could look like this if they had delayed their release?

What are the problems of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Since its launch, social networks have been filled with videos with the bugs of this adventure. These range from characters appearing suddenly and going through walls, to deformations of the different models of creatures.

While many people have taken the situation with humor, others find themselves upset with it. Such is the annoyance that even Nintendo began giving refunds to those players who were disappointed with the performance.. We’ll see if in the future they release some patches to fix it.

