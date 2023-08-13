The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer de The Treasure of Area ZeroL’expansion in two parts of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming after the summer. You can view the video in Italian in the player below. In particular the video focuses on Part II: The Indigo Discwhich will arrive during winter 2023, which will see the return of some Pokémon from past generations and the debut of new moves.

As for the “new” little monsters, players will be able to run into quite a few Pokémon Starter from previous games in the series GameFreak. Specifically in the trailer we see Chespin, Scorbunny, Chimchar, Totodile, Squirtle, Tepig, Snivy, Rowlet, Treecko, Mudkip and Fennekin.