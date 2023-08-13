The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer de The Treasure of Area ZeroL’expansion in two parts of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming after the summer. You can view the video in Italian in the player below. In particular the video focuses on Part II: The Indigo Discwhich will arrive during winter 2023, which will see the return of some Pokémon from past generations and the debut of new moves.
As for the “new” little monsters, players will be able to run into quite a few Pokémon Starter from previous games in the series GameFreak. Specifically in the trailer we see Chespin, Scorbunny, Chimchar, Totodile, Squirtle, Tepig, Snivy, Rowlet, Treecko, Mudkip and Fennekin.
The new moves introduced in The Treasure of Area Zero
As mentioned above, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC will mark the debut of new moveswhich could also have interesting implications for the competitive multiplayer meta.
Among these we see Psychonoise, a Psychic-type blow that inflicts damage and prevents the affected target from healing; Smash is an attack that hits the opponent before he executes a high priority move; Lightning an Electric move that hits the opponent before they act during their turn; Tachiontaglio on the other hand “definitely” lands twice in a row, useful for countering skills such as Mimikyu’s Ghost.
At the end of the movie you can also see a new form of teracrystallizationbut no further details are available at the moment.
