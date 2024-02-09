Game Freak has revealed a new event Teracristal Raid Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich for the first time will feature four different creatures, namely Stonjourner, Eiscue, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

The event will be available from February 16th to 18th and for the moment there is no plan for a second iteration of the same, as often happens with other raids. The four Pokémon in question will appear in raids from three to five stars regardless of the version of the game you own. There are no capture limits and the teratype will be random.

This is not the only Teracristal raid event scheduled for the next few days. In fact, from today the repetition of the event with Empoleon is available, while from 12 and 15 February the Valentine's Day event with Ludvisc is scheduled.