Sceptile will appear in Raid Teracristal come on Black Crystals Friday 28 June 2024give her 00:00 UTCuntil Sunday 30 June 2024at 23:59 UTCthen again from Friday 5 July 2024give her 00:00 UTCuntil Sunday 7 July 2024at 23:59 UTC.

Sceptile cannot be encountered normally in Paldea, and the Sceptile that appears during this event has Dragon as Theratype. Get ready: this Pokémon is a formidable enemy and has theEmblem of Absolute Strength to prove it! Work together with your friends to defeat this powerful Pokémon Tera!

This special Sceptile can only be caught once for each save. If you have previously captured this Sceptile during a Teraraid Battle event, you cannot capture it again. If you have already captured it, you can still participate in Teraraid Battles against this Sceptile to obtain other rewards. The Sceptile will have the same branding, ability, and moves regardless of when it is captured during the event.

This Sceptile may be featured in future events or become obtainable by other methods.

Information on Teraraid Battles

To participate in the Teracristal Raid events, download the latest News from the Poképortale by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Poképortal Then Secret Gift and finally Receive news from the Poképortale . To receive the latest News from the Poképortale, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is not necessary.

Then and finally . To receive the latest News from the Poképortale, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is not necessary. After completing certain events at the end of the main adventure, you will be able to find black crystals. However, players who have not completed these events will still be able to participate in Teracrystal Raids originating from black crystals by joining other Trainers in multiplayer mode.

You will be able to find 5★ Teracristal Raids after completing the main story of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. If you haven’t completed the main story, you can still participate in these Teracristal Raids by joining other Trainers in multiplayer mode.

To be able to participate in Teracristal Raids together with other Trainers via the Internet, a (paid) membership to Nintendo Switch Online is required. Terms and conditions of service apply. For more information, visit nintendo.it/ nintendoswitchonline.

Teracristal Raid events will be held exclusively in the Paldea region.

For more information visit official website of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.