The Pokemon Company has unveiled a new mysterious Pokémon that we will meet in the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet. Despite looking like the legendary Terapagos, the name and nature of this Pokémon are still shrouded in mystery. Not particularly strong, one of the peculiarities of this little monster is that of be able to create a defensive shield in case of needmoreover, when it senses a lurking danger it can retreat inside its shell and disguise itself as a gem.

At the moment the software house has confirmed that we will be able to meet him within the additional content “The treasure of Area Zero”, which will be available in two parts released during the fall and winter respectively. The Pokémon has though already debuted in Japan thanks to the animated series Pokèmon Horizonswhich will be available in Europe during the year although there is currently no specific date yet.

Let’s find out together some additional details on this new mysterious Pokémon thanks to the press release released by the company.

A MYSTERIOUS NEW POKÉMON MAKES ITS DEBUT SOON Trainers will be able to meet other Pokémon beyond the borders of the Paldea region. London, 17 April 2023 – the mystery hidden behind a Pokémon just discovered in downloadable content The treasure of Area Zerocoming for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. A Pokémon just discovered will also appear in the new animated series Pokémon Horizonswhich just premiered in Japan and is slated for a global release later this year. But what Pokémon is that?!

This Pokémon unknown remember the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but his name and his true nature are still shrouded in mystery. He is small in stature and not particularly strong but, when the going gets tough, he is able to crystallize the energy in his body to create a protective shield. Apparently, he can also go into a latent state when he feels his life is in danger, hiding his head, limbs and tail in his shell so he looks like a gem.

The treasure of Area Zero will take players beyond the borders of the region Paldea and will allow them to explore even more of the world of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet.

To find out more about The treasure of Area Zerovisit Pokemon.it/ScarletViolet. The new animated series shows a preview of a mysterious Pokémon

The series Pokémon Horizonswhich recently made its debut in Japan, offered a sneak peek at a Pokémon just discovered. Further details on the new animated series will be announced in the future. To keep up to date with all the news, fans can follow @PokemonIT And @pokemonofficial on social media and subscribe to Official Pokémon channel on YouTube.

Source: The Pokemon Company