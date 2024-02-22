The Pokémon Company announced the arrival of an event to celebrate the Pokemon Day 2024 on Pokémon Scarlet And Pokemon Violet. Starting from 23rd to 27th February it will in fact be possible to meet in the region of Paldea of the massive appearances of Voltorb And Foongus. But that's not all, the luckiest coaches will indeed be able to meet a Mythical Pokémon that resembles a Poké Ball and which would otherwise be impossible to capture in the ninth generation.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

KICK OFF YOUR POKÉMON DAY 2024 CELEBRATIONS WITH MASSIVE POKÉ BALL APPEARANCES Catch Pokémon that look like Poké Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Catch Pokémon that look like Poké Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Get ready to celebrate Pokémon Day by catching Pokémon that look like Poké Balls! From Friday, February 23, 2024 at 00:00 UTC to Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 23:59 UTC, Voltorb and Foongus outbreaks will appear throughout the Paldea region. The luckiest Trainers might even encounter a Mythical Pokémon that looks like a Poké Ball. This Mythical Pokémon cannot be encountered normally in Paldea, so be careful when looking for it! This massive appearance will occur in Paldea. Event program From Friday 23 February 2024 at 00:00 UTC until Tuesday 27 February 2024 until 23:59 UTC What is a massive appearance? Massive Appearances are phenomena in which many Pokémon species appear in one location. During limited-time Mass Appearance events, certain Pokémon have an increased chance to appear.

For more information on Pokémon that appear during Mass Appearance events, see the in-game PokéPortal. Information about massive appearance events To participate in the limited-time mass events, you must have downloaded the latest update data and the latest news from the Poképortale. You don't need a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to get the latest PokéPortal news. You can download the latest Poképortale news by selecting Poképortale from the menu XThen Secret gift, Therefore Check the Poképortale news.

Source: The Pokémon Company