Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is about to be enriched by the DLC “The Indigo Disc”, so what better time to see a Japanese commercial of about thirty seconds, showing old and new faces?

The Indigo Disk is the second part of the expansion The treasure of Area Zero. After the adventure on the borders of the Paldea region experienced in The Turquoise Mask, the player will now find himself attending the Mirtillo Institute on the occasion of a student exchange. Much of this particular institute is located at the bottom of the ocean, and the curriculum focuses on Pokémon battles.

In the video we can see some gameplay sequences, as well as some new Pokémon.

The release of The Indigo Disc is set for today, December 14, 2023. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch.