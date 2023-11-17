Waiting for the release of the Indigo Disc DLC by Pokémon Scarlet and Violetgifts from The Pokémon Company continue for players, who this time will be able to add a Competitive Dragapult thanks to a new one promotional code.

In particular, it is an example based on the Dragapult used by Alex Gómez Bern to claim the champion title at the 2023 Pokémon International Championships in North America. So we’re talking about a Pokémon that in the right hands is capable of cornering its opponents in online matches.

The code to obtain the Pokémon in question is “LA1CPHANT0M4CE” (without quotes, the “0” are zeros). If you are interested, hurry: it will only be available until November 20, 2023.

In particular, this Dragapult is level 50 and has the Specter teratype and the Choice Band tool. He has the Cheerful nature and the Light Body ability. He knows the moves Teraburst, Dragon Arrows, Spectrum Dive and Reverse.