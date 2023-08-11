The Pokémon Company continues to give gifts to players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through gods promotional codes to be redeemed with the Secret Gift feature. This time users will be able to add to their collection a gastrodon based on the specimen used by Eduardo Cunha, the champion of the Pokémon World Champions 2022, so let’s talk about a perfect Pokémon to face online battles.
The code to get the Pokémon in question is “23WCSGASTR0D0N” (without quotation marks, the “0” are zeros). If you are interested, hurry up: in fact, it will only be available until August 14, 2023.
This Gastrodon is level 50, has a Calm nature, the Leftovers tool, and the Running Ability. He knows the moves Geoforce, Icy Wind, Yawn and Protection.
Also, if you haven’t done it yet, you still have time to get the Legendary Pokémon Mew through another code.
How to redeem a competitive Gastrodon via Secret Gift
You will be able to redeem the promotional code of Gastrodon and all others distributed by The Pokémon Company through the function Secret Gift of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To use it you will have to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and choose the “Poképortale” item from the game menu and then select “Secret Gift”.
Once done you will find two options: “Via Internet” and “Via serial code / password”. Choose the second one and enter the code shown above. After completing this step you will get your gift.
