The Pokémon Company continues to give gifts to players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through gods promotional codes to be redeemed with the Secret Gift feature. This time users will be able to add to their collection a gastrodon based on the specimen used by Eduardo Cunha, the champion of the Pokémon World Champions 2022, so let’s talk about a perfect Pokémon to face online battles.

The code to get the Pokémon in question is “23WCSGASTR0D0N” (without quotation marks, the “0” are zeros). If you are interested, hurry up: in fact, it will only be available until August 14, 2023.

This Gastrodon is level 50, has a Calm nature, the Leftovers tool, and the Running Ability. He knows the moves Geoforce, Icy Wind, Yawn and Protection.

Also, if you haven’t done it yet, you still have time to get the Legendary Pokémon Mew through another code.