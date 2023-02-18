The Pokémon Company shared a new promotional code through which all players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will receive a gift Garganacl competitive, but only for a limited period of time.

The password in question is 1STCHAMPSV and will be valid only until 00:59 Italian on Tuesday 21 February 2023. To use it you will need to access the Secret Gift function of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To do this, as explained in our guide to the Secret Gift of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with all active codes, just press X to open the pause menu, choose the item “Poképortale” and then “Secret Gift”. Once done you will find the two options: “Via Internet” and “Via serial code/password”. Choose the second option and enter the code shown above. Once done you can get your gift.

The Garganacl as a gift is a special specimen from competition inspired by that of Jiseok Lee, the champion of the 2023 edition of the Pokémon San Diego Regional Championships. It is level 50 and the moveset includes the moves Under Salt, Recovery, Bodyguard and Protection. He also has the Purifying Salt skill and carries the Leftovers tool with him. His Theratype is Poison.