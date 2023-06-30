To celebrate the Pokémon International Championships in North America, The Pokémon Company has decided to give away a special Chromatic Arcanine to all players in possession of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through a promotional code. But only for a short time, so take advantage of it while you can.

In fact, you can redeem this specimen using the code “PAULEU1CW1N” (without the quotes) which will be valid until Monday, July 3. To do so, you will need to access the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Secret Gift feature.

The chromatic Arcanine in question will be at Lv. 50, will have a Decisive nature and the Herb theratype. He is in possession of the Sand Visor tool and knows the moves Fire Charge, Wisp, Protection and Extra-fast. He has the Bully ability. This specific specimen was used by Paul Chua to achieve his victory at the Pokémon Europe International Championships.