The Pokémon Company International has shared an animated video in which it talks about the story of Pecharuntthe Domination Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The treasure of Area Zero Appendixor the final DLC of the expansion recently released on Nintendo Switch.

Pecharunt also connects to the history of Nordivia and the first part of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion. The video basically tells the backstory of the first DLC, therefore If you don't want any kind of preview, we recommend not seeing it . However, it includes details not present in the game, so if you have already completed the Appendix you should see it.

The video explains first of all what the Pecharunt abilitycreate poisoned mochi (typical Japanese sweets) that bewitch humans and Pokémon, making them servants of Pecharunt.