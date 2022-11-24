Nintendo has announced that global sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch have exceeded 10 million units between physical and digital copies, all in the first three days of the worldwide release, which took place on November 18th. This launch represents the strongest ever sales of any software on any Nintendo platform in the first three days. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the most recent games in the main Pokémon series, released three years after Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, also for the Nintendo Switch. The game is therefore an incredible success for Nintendo, which had also been inundated with criticism for releasing a game plagued by several bugs and an inconsistent technical implementation. However, the new episode is the first with an open world structure and the possibility to freely explore the game universe from top to bottom, as you prefer.