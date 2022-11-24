Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet they have exceeded 10 million copies sold worldwide in the first three days of their debut in stores. Record numbers and not only for the Game Freak series. It is in fact the best launch ever for Nintendo.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available in physical and digital versions from November 18th. Paradoxically, it is the pair of games with the lowest average review in the main series, despite having smashed the box office as mentioned.

Among the most criticized aspects of the two games undoubtedly stands out the graphic sector, not only poor and uninspired, but also penalized by bugs, glitches and performance problems, with the hope that Game Freak will improve the situation with corrective patches. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of PoKémon Scarlet and Violet.

It will be interesting to monitor the sales trend of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the coming weeks and months. Christmas is upon us and we suspect that 9th generation games are on the wish list of many gamers, so these numbers could rise further.

Just yesterday, however, Sony revealed that God of War Ragnarok had the best launch of any other first-party exclusive with 5.1 million copies sold.