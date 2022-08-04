According to the files of both games on the Nintendo website, the adventure through Paldea occupies 10.2 GB.

scarlet pokemon and Purple has managed to raise public expectations even higher thanks to the latest Pokémon Presents, which has left us more information about the creatures that we will find in the so-called region of palea. Because, until now, these games have fascinated fans of the franchise with details about their initials, their legendaries and some of the pocket monsters that will arrive with the release. ninth generation.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will occupy 10.2 GB on Nintendo SwitchBeyond the direct, Nintendo has taken advantage of the moment to update the Scarlet Pokémon tokens and purple pokemon on their website, which also adds to the size of both games. So, according to the estimated data of the Big N, the ninth generation Pokémon will occupy 10.2GB on Nintendo Switch.

Although this remains in the usual Nintendo standards in terms of games for its hybrid console, it should be remembered that Pokémon Sword and Shield needed 12.4GB Of space. And, if we look at the other side of the scale, Pokémon Legends: Arceus had a size of 6.1GBwhile Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl slightly increased this figure to reach 6.9GB.

After all, the new installments of Pokémon have stood out for presenting new creatures and very diverse biomes, something that promises many hours of fun and, at the same time, increases the weight of the files. Be that as it may, the latest Pokémon Presents has left us with a lot of news from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, so we have good reason to keep the illusion until its launch on November 18th.

More about: Pokémon Scarlet / Purple, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch.