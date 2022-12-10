One of the best streamers out there, at least one of the most expressive and intelligent, is about to retreat from the scenes: it’s the streamer fish of the Mutekimaru Channel YouTube channel, which is finished Pokémon Sapphire.

Mutekimaru Channel is a Japanese channel that caught the attention of fans in the summer of 2020, when it began broadcasting live feeds of a Siamese fighting fish swimming in an aquarium divided into sections, with commands from a game controller mapped onto them. GameCubewith which he played the 2002 Pokémon Sapphire for the Game Boy Advance.

If you recall, the GameCube could play Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games via an external device, the Game Boy Player.

The fish, within two and a half years, prevailed in several gyms, discovered glitches that humans had escaped and finished the game, becoming a Pokémon Master. Which makes it clear the target of these titles.

However, his adventure comes to its natural conclusion, as announced in a video posted on the Pokémon-style channel, with the end of the game:

The author of the channel then explained that the streamer fish project was born during the pandemic, when he was forced into the house and had a lot of free time. At the time he thought of making it last for six months, but the great response from the public, who had never seen a streamer with such topics, convinced him to make it last longer.

The problem is that the fish’s play equipment takes up an entire room in his house and since he wants to change his lifestyle, he needs that space. So end of channel. His fish will not end up in a fry, but will be entrusted to the canal owner’s parents, who will take care of it.

Ours also posted a video to illustrate the work done to make the fish a gamerso that anyone who wants to follow it up will be free to do so.