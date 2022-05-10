The franchise from Pokémon has totaled sales equal to approx 35 million copies during the last fiscal year, therefore from April 2021 to March 2022, according to official data released by The Pokémon Company.

We know that Pokémon Legends: Arceus recorded excellent sales, specifically reaching 12.64 million copies, while Shining Pearl And Shining Diamond they did even better with 14.65 million copies.

Pokémon Sword and Shield (review) continued to sell well during 2021, raising another 3.18 million copies, while Pokémon Snap managed to total 2.4 million copies without considering the Japanese market.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! And Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! they also continued to grind numbers, albeit to a lesser extent, with 1.25 million copies in the last fiscal year.

Finally, to these numbers are added the sales still made by the Pokémon episodes available on Nintendo 3DSfor example, Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon which surpassed 9 million units.