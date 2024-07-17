Video game data keeps coming in over the years, and in some cases secrets of iconic games are discovered that people had not thought of, it has already happened with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time even with the epic Super Mario 64. And now, new information is revealed surrounding two releases of GBA, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphireas it seems that both were going to have totally different names before they hit the market.

The user Farore.Gba was recently reviewing the code and posted what he found on social media. He found the code names of “Indigo Version” and “Crimson Version”, So it seems that both were potential titles at some point. These are rough translations, though. In the end, it makes more sense that they had the names of these precious gems, because after a short time Emerald would also be arriving.

Here is the description of the original games:

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire are role-playing video games developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. They were released for the Game Boy Advance in 2002 in Japan and 2003 in North America, Australia, and Europe. These games are the first installments in the third generation of the Pokémon video game series. The player begins in the small town of Littleroot and sets out to collect eight Gym Badges. The story includes encounters with Teams Aqua and Magma, who have plans to reshape the world by awakening the Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon. Players must stop these teams as they complete their journey to become Pokémon Champions. Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire were followed by Pokémon Emerald, a third iteration that combined elements from both games and added new features. The games received positive reviews for their gameplay, graphics, and new features, but were criticized for their limited connectivity with previous generations.

For now there is no official way to test these games, at least on the legal side.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Author’s note: Thank goodness they changed them later, as those titles don’t sound as good as you might expect. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s a re-release, at least of the remakes that came out on 3DS.