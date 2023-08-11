The Pokémon Company has published Pokémon Episode 1: Road to the Topits new animated series dedicated to Pokémon and more precisely to the trading card game. The episode lasts approximately 10 minutes and is available for free via YouTube. You can see the video below.
Pokémon: To the Top tells the story of Ava, a young girl who is forced to move to a new city. Obviously the changes are difficult to deal with and Ava has to start studying at a new school where she doesn’t know anyone. Luckily though, she finds new friends in the Pokémon club where she starts playing with trading cards. Ava will be accompanied by her partner Pokémon Oddish.
Pokémon: Towards the top but beyond: the other animated series
Pokémon: The Way to the Top is just one of the Pokémon animated series. The Pokémon Company – during the most recent Presents – also unveiled the arrival in the West of Pokémon Horizons seriesthe new saga that follows the story of Ash and allows us to discover two new characters Liko and Roy who will go to explore Paldea.
If you loved Paldea, Scarlet and Violet, then you must know that The Pokémon Company announced it too Pokémon Winds of Paldea, another animated series coming to YouTube in free format. At the moment there are no details, however, on a release date.
To see the trailers of the various animated series, you can refer to our dedicated news.
#Pokémon #Road #Top #Episode #free #YouTube
Leave a Reply