The Pokémon Company has published Pokémon Episode 1: Road to the Topits new animated series dedicated to Pokémon and more precisely to the trading card game. The episode lasts approximately 10 minutes and is available for free via YouTube. You can see the video below.

Pokémon: To the Top tells the story of Ava, a young girl who is forced to move to a new city. Obviously the changes are difficult to deal with and Ava has to start studying at a new school where she doesn’t know anyone. Luckily though, she finds new friends in the Pokémon club where she starts playing with trading cards. Ava will be accompanied by her partner Pokémon Oddish.