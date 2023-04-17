













Pokémon reveals new creature and downloadable content for Scarlet and Violet

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet is coming soon! With this downloadable content, you can continue to enjoy this adventure and delve even deeper into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. ❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/msfCbXfFRf – Pokémon LATAM (@Pokemonlatam) February 27, 2023

This unknown Pokémon is very similar to TherapagosHowever, its name and origin remain a mystery. We can tell you that it is not a big or strong creature, however, when it is in a difficult situation, it can crystallize the energy of its body to generate a shield.

To this we must add that it can also fall into a torpor when it feels that its life is in danger, there it hides its limbs, head and tail in its heart to look like a jewel.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Now in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero the players will leave Paldea to continue knowing much more in depth what Scarlet and Violet can offer.

What’s going on with the new Pokemon anime?

As you probably already know, there is a new anime of pocket monsters that goes by the name pokemon horizons and tells us the story of Liko, who carries a mysterious amulet.

This creature that looks a lot like Therapagos appears in the anime and reacts to Liko’s amulet. Will we have some kind of new friendship in this anime? We will be aware of the next episodes and especially when it is released in our region.

Remember that the most recent games of this famous franchise are already available both in specialized stores and in the eShop of the nintendo switch.

Are you excited about the appearance of this new creature?