













Pokémon reveals more details of its special collaboration with the Van Gogh museum | TierraGamer









In this way, trainers will enjoy their favorite monsters in a new way and with themed activities both in the museum and online. This collaboration comprises six paintings created by the company’s artists with a special design.

What happens is that they decided to be inspired by some of the most famous paintings by Vincent van Gogh but with the friendly Pokémon.

We recommend: Pokémon TCG Classic already has a release date and is worth a new console.

This collaboration will include an activity in the museum itself and there will be related material online.

Drawings based on this initiative can also be made guided by videos. The exhibition opened on September 28 and will close until January 7, 2024.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

According to Emilie Gordenker, general director of the museum ‘This collaboration will allow the next generation to learn about the life and work of Vincent van Gogh in a new and exciting way’.

Gordenker highlights that together with The Pokémon Company they are taking advantage of the fact that they are experts in educational formats to create ‘a truly special experience for children, their caregivers and anyone who visits the Van Gogh Museum’.

Explore the art of Vincent van Gogh with Pokémon at the @vangoghmuseum in Amsterdam! ⚡🌻 Discover Pokémon-themed artworks, take part in an art hunt, and shop exclusive merchandise from Pokémon Center and at the museum from 28 September through 7 January 2024! pic.twitter.com/lVRNBits4P — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 27, 2023

Some of the works that are part of the collaboration are one of Pikachu based on the Self-portrait with gray felt hat (1887), as well as Sunflora as part of Sunflowers (1889). Snorlax also appears in a version of The bedroom in Arles (1888).

Fountain: Van Gogh Museum.

The six pieces are on the first floor of the Rietveld building (Rietveldgebouw). In the store from the museum there will be articles based on the collaboration and there are more details in your website.

Apart from Pokémon we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)