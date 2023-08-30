













Pokémon reveals its first live-action series and we tell you what it is about









The main role of this new series with an angle focused on Pokemon will be performed by the actress and singer Nanase Nishino, which is a member of the Nogizaka46 group. She will play Madoka Akagi, a girl who moves to Tokyo to follow her dreams of becoming a creator.

In the history Pocket ni Bouken wo Tsumekonde, Madoka moves to Tokyo in order to pursue her goals. When she was a child, she played video games with her brother. Pokemon and 20 years later, when he receives a Game Boy Pocket, he starts playing the red version and his life takes a very special turn.

Source: 「ポケットに冒険をつめこんで」製作委員会

The actress stated that after telling her friends her desire to do something with Pokemon, this opportunity presented itself. Likewise, Nanase Nishino says that she has always been a fan of video games since the first generation.

This will be a good opportunity to see how a drama works with a focus on how the famous video game influences people’s lives.

It is not the first live-action of Pokémon, but it is an approach to a drama

It is worth remembering that the first live-action of Pokemon was detective pikachu whose success was certainly remarkable. Even the efforts of Omar Chaparro who was lucky to have a Charizard by his side (somehow) was recognized.

On the other hand, this drama will have a very Japanese soap opera approach. The product may not be liked outside of Japan, but on domestic issues it will surely attract the attention of many fans.

