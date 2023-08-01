The Pokemon Company And Reborn announce that their partnership will be renewed again from 29 August to 2 October of this year. The shop of Via del Tritone in Rome will host new Pokémon-themed exhibits and an exclusive pop-up store in the basement.

In the shop it will be possible to find games for Nintendo SwitchThe Pokémon Trading Card Game and all the toys in the series as well as the clothing items Dolly Noirthe school line Seven and so on. More details are available below.

POKÉMON AND RINASCENTE PRESENT A FANTASTIC NEW INITIATIVE IN THE ETERNAL CITY

July 31, 2023 – The partnership between The Pokemon Company International And Reborn continues with a new and exciting conquest of the chain’s flagship store a Romefrom the August 29th to the October 2, 2023.

This new immersive collaboration from the brand Pokémon will come to life in the shop of Street of the Tritonjust a stone’s throw from the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, in the heart of Rome: here fans will be able to admire the Pokémon-branded exhibits in the galleries facing the store atrium, plus one exclusive pop-up space of the brand, located in the exhibition area in the basement.

With this initiative in the Eternal City, i Pokémon are ready to celebrate back to school and surprise fans of all ages.

The store will be entirely themed, with installations in the seven windows of Street of the Triton dedicated to the three key sectors of the brand: the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), the video games of the Nintendo Switch console And the toys. Inside the shop, in the exhibition area (a space of 350 square meters located in the basement, intended for events, exhibitions and design) we will find this fantastic installation: a Pokémon-style tribute to the Eternal City, which will offer the opportunity to take memorable photos as well as showcasing a wide range of Pokémon products for you to discover and buy. Fans will find the new video games of the Nintendo Switch console and the products of the Pokémon TCGbeyond to the newest Pokémon toysincluding the Squishmallows all to squeeze by Pikachu And gengar signed Jazzwares and distributed by ReiToys.

Furthermore, it will be possible to admire the exclusive collection of the Italian streetwear brand Dolly Noir, with its products dedicated to the Kanto region, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories. There will also be some back to school products (Seven), Mega Construx (Mattel), cups (Abysse), 3D backpacks (CyP), in addition to children’s clothing and accessories (Difuzed).

There are many surprises in store for Pokémon Trainers at the flagship store: here fans will be able to find tables where they can challenge their friends to a friendly game of Pokémon Trading Card Game And of Nintendo Switch consoles to try out new video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetpublished in November 2022.

The space will offer a special tribute to the 60-metre ancient aqueduct found in the exhibition area, with a 3D sculpture of the arches it’s a fascinating scenery of underwater life in the Pokémon world.

As if that weren’t enough, fans can look forward to a special visit from Pikachu in personwhich will show up on the weekend of 9 And September 10, 2023. Pikachu will be ready to entertain shop visitors and pay a special tribute to the city: when you are in Rome, do as the Romans do!

Mathieu Galantelicensing director of The Pokemon Company International, commented: “Pokémon is happy to continue our collaboration with Rinascente, thanks to this new immersive experience at the prestigious flagship store in the capital. There are a lot of fans of the Pokémon world in Italy, and having the opportunity to interact with them through such a fun and engaging experience has always been one of our priorities”.