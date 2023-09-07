Hello Trainers! We have some amazing news for you! Guess what’s back to give your Happy Meals a special touch? Exactly, letters from Pokemon! From September 12, 2023 and until October 16, McDonald’s has been associated with Pokemon to bring some collectible joy to your fast food experience.

Before we get into the juicy details, let’s take a look back. McDonald’s and Pokemon they have quite a long-lasting friendship. Since 2011, the fast food giant has run eight letter promotions Pokemon in the US What makes these cards unique? They have a special holographic “confetti” pattern and a unique set symbol, making them something of a collector’s Holy Grail. Sure, you get them “free” with a Happy Meal, but their scarcity and value in secondary markets have made them quite valuable items.

Now, let’s talk about this year’s main event. According to leaks, the letters from Pokemon of McDonald’s this year will include 14 reprints of the base set Scarlet & Violet. In addition, we will have a special letter from Pikachu of the set Evolved from Paldea. Each Happy Meal will include a four-card booster pack with a holographic card. Oh, and let’s not forget that there will also be a Christmas themed toy! Pokemon Gift! It’s like celebrating Christmas in September, folks.

This year’s offer will include not only Pikachubut also other beloved characters such as sprigatito, fuecoco, Quaxly, cetitan and Klawf. Cards will have both a confetti holofoil rarity and holographic card borders. This marks the first promotion of McDonald’s for the new age Scarlet & Violet of Pokemonmaking it an especially notable event for collectors.

The promotion will be valid only until October 16, you may want to plan your visits to McDonald’s. Whether it’s the cards, the toys, or just an excuse to eat more chips, mark your calendars and get ready, Trainers.

Via: Future Game Releases

Editor’s note: I would buy these cards solely for the purpose of selling them for more than any cryptocurrency in the near future.