Of the fans of Pokémon Red (and Blue, and Yellow) have recreated the game by Game Freak based on the original artwork. The result, which you can see in the video below, is a visually very pleasing little 3D sequence.

The account is called @pokeyugami and describes itself as a “group that creates Pokémon-themed fan art in a space-time different from ours”. In this video we see Red, the original protagonist, walking through the Emerald Woods. The Pokémon are in fact the right ones: Caterpie, Weedle and Pikachu. We note that the latter eats a berry, an element not present in Pokémon Red and added only in subsequent generations.

The most interesting part, however, is it graphic style, which harks back to the shades of the original artwork. We know that for many, perhaps accustomed to more impactful and modern graphic remakes, it might seem a low quality product, but the care and response in this product is high. We specify that this is a project not related to Nintendo or The Pokémon Company. Furthermore, it is not a project destined to become a real game.

