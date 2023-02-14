Last week, Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube page updated videos dedicated to Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo 64 games. Fans have noticed that one particular segment devoted to pokemon stadium was updated to remove a stipulation that stated that fans could not transfer Pokémon into Pokémon Stadium for use in that game.

Fans are therefore wondering if the updated video is a sign that Nintendo might be preparing to release Pokémon Red and Blue and Pokémon Gold and Silver on Nintendo Switch Online and adding compatibility with Pokémon Stadium.

We remind you that Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow and Pokémon Gold, Silver and Crystal (i.e. the first two generations for Game Boy and Game Boy Color) are currently available on the 3DS eShop, which is expected to close by the end of the year. It would therefore make sense for such games to be added to Nintendo Switch Online around the same time.

Last week Nintendo announced the addition of a number of classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. However, the games of the Pokémon saga were excluded from the announcement, to the great displeasure of many fans.

If an announcement is coming, it could happen during the pokemon day, which will be held on February 27. An official Pokemon Presents hasn’t been announced yet, mind you, but fans are expecting news.