As you already know, Pokemon is a fairly large and veteran franchise, beginning its legacy with 150 creatures that seemed incredible to the audience for which the saga was intended. However, the list has been growing in a lesser or greater way with each new generation, and in the most recent games an important number has been reached for the brand.

Previously with the list of characters seen in installments such as Sword Y Shield a total of 900 was reached, something that was thought would not be excessively exceeded in Scarlet Y purple. However, the series wanted to reach a new milestone, so officially the series already has just over 1,000 combatants, to be exact it is about 1,008.

The Pokemon number 1,000 is the evolution of the coin chest called gimminghoul, which leaked a few days before the game was released. And only this evolution known as Gholdengo once 1,000 coins are acquired. Strategy that would be more designed to make a kind of anniversary.

Remember that Pokemon Scarlet Y purple are already available in Nintendo switches.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It’s been a long way since the first versions came out into the world, yet they have managed to remain original and true to the principles. Will it be possible to reach 2,000 one day? We’ll see that later.